Tom Holland Getting Iconic Spider-Man Suit After No Way Home?

By Dylan Balde | 17 seconds ago

An unexpected family tragedy may compel Peter Parker to seek out the black symbiote suit after Spider-Man: No Way Home, a Reddit leaker claims. The events of the third movie will reportedly put Tom Holland’s Pete on an uncharacteristic downward spiral, setting the stage for May Parker (Marisa Tomei) to inevitably take the fall for a calculated hit on Peter’s life.

According to Reddit user MyTimeToShineHello, Spider-Man’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the black-costumed wallcrawler will involve elements of J. Michael Straczynski and Ron Garney’s 2007 Back in Black storyline from the comics. Subtle hints of Peter Parker’s turn to the dark side will, allegedly, crop up in No Way Home’s post-credits scene, implying a future altercation with Tom Hardy’s Venom from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is already in motion. Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s post-credits scene already teased Eddie Brock’s induction into the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, as well as Venom’s academic interest in our Friendly Neighborhood Webhead. Suffice it to say, Tom Holland is bound to come across the symbiote suit very soon.

User MyTimeToShineHello responded to a comprehensive Reddit leak of future Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers, mainly from She-Hulk, Black Panther 2, Moon Knight, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Jim Carrey’s recent casting as psionic supervillain MODOK. It covered a wide variety of plot points, from Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany’s (Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters) Hulkified training sessions to Jameela Jamil’s (The Good Place) role as Secret Wars baddie Titania/Mary MacPherran, Charlie Cox playing a different iteration of Daredevil in She-Hulk, Okoye (Danai Gurira) briefly donning the Black Panther suit, the ending of Eternals provoking Prince Namor’s wrath, and Ethan Hawke playing Dracula in Moon Knight. User MSSmods shared the deets on the MarvelStudiosSpoilers subreddit on Halloween, with MyTimeToShineHello responding with their own MCU bombshell about Tom Holland and the symbiote suit the next day.

Straczynski and Garney’s Spider-Man: Back in Black is a by-the-numbers revenge plot involving a Peter Parker (not even Spider-Man, per se) slowly descending into madness and taking advantage of the symbiote suit’s alien powers to cope. The Kingpin, Wilson Fisk, hires an assassin to take out Aunt May; as our young hero’s remaining blood relative grapples for life, our resident web-slinger tears through the criminal underworld searching for her assailant and isn’t above the use of force, outright violence, and intimidation to get his way. It’s everything Tom Holland’s Spidey isn’t.

There’s no denying it’s the most vicious Parker has ever been: in Back in Black, he beats up innocent police officers, breaks a gunrunner’s arm, throws goons out the window, leaves a man to be devoured by a swarm of sewer rats, beats targets senseless till they cough up information, and almost kills Fisk in a final confrontation. The symbiote suit only serves to heighten his rage and constant bloodlust. It’s the webcrawler in his Season 3 Daredevil moment, exacting vengeance as Peter Parker (not Spider-Man) in crisis and teetering dangerously between hero and vigilante. Tom Holland’s Pete wouldn’t sink so low, and yet in every movie he’s growing; who even knows?

For better or for worse, MyTimeToShineHello insists May’s death has nothing to do with the MCU Peter Parker’s moral nosedive in the fourth Spider-Man movie. Tom Holland’s version of Back in Black features an entirely different reason for shedding his hero code, a twist MyTimeToShineHello declines to reveal in the same thread. Fans theorized a connection between Spider-Man’s civilian identity suddenly becoming public knowledge, only for nobody — not even Michelle Jones or Aunt May — to ever remember him as the iron-plated spider Avenger. A few assumed an overwhelming sense of loneliness will fan out over Parker, lowering his mental and emotional defenses enough to unwittingly allow Venom and the symbiote suit in.

Comments are more concerned, however, about Sony and Marvel’s second shot at the symbiote suit storyline; the former had previously mangled it in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire as Peter, resulting in some hilariously cringy sequences. Though the psychological corruption caused by the invading Klyntar is decently portrayed, adding comedic external touches — like Peter’s bizarre dance moves — only hampered what should’ve been a mostly somber take on the narrative. Tom Holland’s take is expected to be more source-accurate, with Tom Hardy’s Eddie taking on a more dramatic role as Spider-Man’s future archnemesis.

Marvel hasn’t officially green-lit any new Spider-Man movies apart from No Way Home. Tom Holland and Zendaya have repeatedly described the upcoming third installment as the end of the line. Though recent hints at the character’s future — like Tom Hardy’s Venom joining the MCU, but not No Way Home — tell a completely different story. Let There Be Carnage proves the symbiote suit is already well and alive in the world of the Avengers.

MyTimeToShineHello hasn’t divulged where they fall on the Marvel/Sony hierarchy, but here’s to hoping their plot spoilers make it to the MCU in some way. Still, with Eddie Brock and Venom finally residing in Tom Holland’s universe, and setting their sights on Peter Parker, it’s almost impossible for Spider-Man to not slip into the black symbiote suit by the next movie. Marvel is all about setup, buildup, foreshadowing, and continuity. Bet you Marvel’s millions Kevin Feige already has the suit scribbled down for a future Holland feature. Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out on December 17. The second trailer should drop sometime mid-November.