Tom Holland Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Is The End

By Jason Collins | 15 seconds ago

Actor Tom Holland dons the Spider-Man costume once again in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie is set to release on December 17, 2021, after several delays caused by the pandemic. Ever since he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker, Holland has been involved in some of the greatest moments of superhero cinematography, including 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Endgame. The highly-anticipated No Way Home is actually the ending of the Homecoming trilogy and Spider-Man’s first cinematic entry in MCU’s Phase Four. The young Peter Parker actor had a few words to share as to where the franchise might take the audience next.

According to an article published by Entertainment Weekly, actor Tom Holland has stated that he and the entire leading cast of actors and crew are all treating No Way Home as the end. He said, “We were all treating [No Way Home] as the end of a franchise.” The upcoming film dramatically differs from the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man we all encountered in the first two films, featuring more visceral hand-to-hand combat, multiversal threats, and magic and wizardry – all of which are outside of Spider-Man’s down-to-earth world. However, the actor did leave some speck of hope for the fans of MCU’s web-slinger.

I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating [No Way Home] like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it. Tom Holland

If the cast was ever to dive into the Spider-Man franchise again, Tom Holland thinks that the audience will be seeing a very different version – monumentally different from the Homecoming trilogy. The actor explained that those involved would like to give the franchise some time and perhaps built something entirely different, with significant tonal changes to the films. However, he remained adamant that No Way Home should be treated as the ending. With many fans believing that Tom Holland is the one true Spider-Man (no offense Andrew Garfield and Tobey McGuire), it’s hard to tell whether the franchise is really coming to an end or solo Spider-Man projects are just taking a little break.

Given Disney’s preoccupancy with franchises, remakes, and crossovers, Peter Parker’s future appearance could be revised in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s narrative, perhaps when both Parker and Tom Holland become less of a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, and more of an established Avenger. The upcoming No Way Home introduces some very interesting elements that could support Holland’s later reprisal of the role, like multiverses, which could also potentially bring back Garfield’s and McGuire’s Spider-Men to the film. It’s worth noting that both McGuire and Garfield negated their appearances in the upcoming movie, but some leaked evidence would suggest the contrary.

Regardless, No Way Home is set to become a spectacle for Tom Holland’s fans, as the movie rounds up all the villains from the previous films, both from MCU and pre-MCU eras. Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock from 2004’s Spider-Man 2 are already confirmed to appear, though William Dafoe’s reprisal of Green Goblin still remains under a pretty big question mark. So is it possible that the franchise is really ending and that those involved in MCU’s Spider-Man want to send it off with a Spider-Man equivalent of an Endgame bang?