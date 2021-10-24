Black Panther 2: Now With a New Title and Release Date

By Liana Keane

Although Marvel did not officially announce Black Panther 2 as part of MCU Phase 4 at Marvel’s Phase 4 reveal at Comic-Con 2019, we can confirm that it’s going to happen. The box office smash first Black Panther movie from director Ryan Coogler made $1.344 billion at the box office, against a budget of $200 million.

In fact, Black Panther broke records for the superhero genre as well as landing a historic Golden Globes nomination. Although it did not win, the movie also made history at the 2019 Academy Awards by becoming the first superhero movie to receive a nomination for the Best Picture Oscar.

Here is all you need to know about Black Panther 2.

Replacing Chadwick Boseman

In a tragic turn of events, Black Panther 2’s star, the Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman died of Colon Cancer in August of 2020. Whether the franchise will go on or should go on without him remains up in the air. We’ve made the case that maybe they should just shut the whole thing down.

However, rumors about the fate of Black Panther 2 are already swirling and this source claims Disney has already chosen a direction. They say Black Panther 2 will happen with Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa dying off camera. His sister Shuri will then become the new Black Panther, tasked with protecting Wakanda.

Here’s one artist’s idea of how Shuri would look as the new Black Panther…

And here’s Shuri as she appeared in the first Black Panther movie.

For now the above is just a rumor, we’ll update this space with more info as it circulates.

Is It Actually Called Black Panther 2?

This is the second movie so expect everyone you know to call it Black Panther 2. However, the movie’s official title was rumored to be Black Panther: The Lost Kingdom. As it turns out, the official reveal came to be something else, something a little more powerful for those who feel tied to Wakanda itself.

Now, Marvel has released an online video, Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies, where they announced the official title for the sequel. Black Panther 2 is actually called Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Bringing In Beyonce

Word is that Marvel is in talks with Beyonce to take part in Black Panther 2. Odds are she won’t do any acting, but they do want her musical talents to create and sing songs for the film’s soundtrack.

The deal between Marvel and Beyonce is rumored to be as much as $90 million and it would likely be for two projects, only one of which would be work on Black Panther 2. For Beyonce it seems like a slam dunk to attach herself to Marvel. Any song she creates for it will immediately get a boost in the pop charts, plus she gets $90 million no matter what. Why not?

Black Panther 2 Cast: Who’s Coming Back?

Black Panther 2 was officially announced at Disney’s D3 convention, one month after Comic-Con International 2019. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed the news in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He said, “We absolutely will do that,” but did not reveal any plot secrets.

We expect that the original Wakandan cast members will return. They include Letitia Wright (Shuri), Lupita Nyong’ o (Nakia), Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi), and Danai Gurira (Okoye).

Other likely returning cast members include Winston Duke (M’Baku) and Angela Basset (Ramonda, T’Challa’s mother). It’s also expected that Martin Freeman will reprise his role as CIA agent Everett K. Ross. He says, “As far as I know, I will be in another Black Panther movie… As to when that will happen, I don’t know.”

In an interview with MTV, Michael B. Jordan revealed that he would love to reprise his role as villain Killmonger. Rumor has it that might actually happen. What’s puzzling about the return of villain Killmonger is that we watched him die at the end of Black Panther. He does come back to life in the comics though, so a resurrection would not be unprecedented.

The Team Behind Black Panther 2

Ryan Coogler will return as director and writer on Black Panther 2. In an interview with IndieWire, Coogler revealed, “I have had a chance to make three features films. Each of the films had its own specific type of pressure. In the process, it feels insurmountable. When it comes to making a sequel, I have never done it before. So, I think there is going to be a lot of pressure there.” Ryan Coogler also co-wrote and directed Creed, the seventh film in the Rocky Series. He’s also set to serve as producer and writer on Space Jam 2 starring Lebron James.

As for where they’re at on Black Panther 2 Coogler says, “We will try to go step by step and try to quiet everything else around us while placing focus on making something with some type of meaning.”

We also expect Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President, to produce the movie just like the first Black Panther movie.

New Cast

Ryan Coogler is currently mapping out Black Panther 2 and word is that he has written in a number of new characters. At one point Director Ryan Coogler was in talks with Donald Glover for Black Panther 2. No word yet on who he might play, if those talks pan out.

The Plot

At the moment, Marvel Studios is keeping the plot of Black Panther 2 a closely guarded secret. However, Kevin Feige has been dropping vague hints as to what they’re planning for the future of Wakanda.

In the first movie, T’Challa became King and protector of Wakanda after facing off M’Baku and Killmonger. Rumor has it that Wakanda may come under attack yet again. This attack may originate from Princess Zanda or Namor.

Reportedly, Marvel Studios settled on Namor as the principal antagonist of Black Panther 2. In the comics Namor is a fictional character who is the mutant son of a princess of Atlantis and a human sea captain. Similar to Aquaman (DC Comics), Namor also possesses aquatic abilities and super strength.

The Namor rumors fit pretty well with the movie’s likely title, Black Panther: The Lost Kingdom. Namor’s Atlantis would, of course, be The Lost Kingdom being referenced there.

Namor has been both a hero and a villain in his comic book history, so either way they want to use him would make sense. Bringing him in now as a bad guy could be a way to set up a heroic turn in future Marvel movies.

Sources speculate that the plot action will take place when Wakandans will go to war with Atlantis after the former pollutes the sea. While Wakandans were polluting the sea, they were unaware that the city of Atlantis lies deep in the ocean. Due to the rising levels of pollution, Namor would take action.

Wolverine Rumored To Appear In Black Panther 2

Now that Marvel owns the X-Men again they’re keen to fold them in to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. In particular they’ve been working a lot on a plan for Wolverine and now word is they have one.

Rumor has it that Marvel wants their new Wolverine to make his first appearance in Black Panther 2. The idea revolves around the discovery of Adamantium in Wakanda. That would make a certain amount of sense, Wakanda is already set up as a source of rare and exotic metals like Vibranium and Adamantium is an offshot of Vibranium. For them to end up with a source of Adamantium too, would fit with the MCU as currently established.

As for who will play Wolverine, all we know for now is that it won’t be Hugh Jackman. Disney reportedly tried to get him back, but he feels he’s too old to play the part and is not interested at any price.

When Will Black Panther 2 Be Released?

Black Panther 2 was set to be released on May 6th, 2022. Then, delays moved the sequel to July 8, 2022. This release date seemed like a done deal until Marvel rearranged their entire release schedule.

Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever now officially releases on November 11, 2022.