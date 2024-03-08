Tom Hanks Heading Back Into World War II

The new World War II docu-series is still untitled at this time, though A&E Networks reps have confirmed that the show will contain 20 episodes of material, allowing Tom Hanks and his crew an opportunity to really dive deep on the sources and outcomes of the war.

The series is set to join over 2,500 hours of brand new programming for the History Channel, including new works produced by former United States President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. A+E insiders have confirmed that unearthed archive material will be used to provide viewers with a greater insight into the day-to-day lives of soldiers on the World War II frontlines than ever before.