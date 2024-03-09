1980s Sci-Fi Horror Comedy Cult Classic Restored For Incredible Release
2023 marked the 35th anniversary of a beloved horror him, Killer Klowns from Outer Space. To celebrate, not only did the movie get rereleased to 4K Ultra HD, but some exclusive collector’s items were included as well. Shout Factory is in charge of this one-of-a-kind promotion.
Killer Klowns From Outer Space
Despite being a beloved film by many, it doesn’t have the best reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, the average audience score is around 60 percent. Surprisingly, the critics rated it a fair amount higher, with an average of 77 percent.
One critic breaks down the movie and the review rather well. Brian Mckay described his experience with the movie as, “IT’S GOT CLOWNS! FROM OUTER SPACE! AND THEY’RE KILLING PEOPLE! What’s not to like?”
The Ultimate Sci-Fi Horror Comedy B-Movie
Killer Klowns From Outer Space is a cult classic. It’s a perfect mix of science fiction, horror, and comedy to make a movie impossible to forget about. There have been talks for many years about making a sequel, but it hasn’t worked out. However, there have been theories that a Killer Klowns From Outer Space mini-series may be in the works.
Cast And Crew Understood The Assignment
Most people going into the movie realize it’s made to be a gag. It’s not something you take seriously. Still, a lot of people came out of the movie finding it far better than expected. While it’s funny, it also has some truly creepy and interesting moments.
The movie first came out in 1988. It was the only movie that was written, directed, and produced by the Chiodo Brothers. They also worked on the effects and makeup. Some of the bigger names in the cast include Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder, John Vernon, and John Allen Nelson.
It’s About Killer Klowns And They Came From Space
As you might guess from the name, Killer Klowns From Outer Space is a movie about alien clowns that fall from outer space. The space clowns perform tricks and have props as you’d expect from regular clowns but with much darker twists.
If you want a larger breakdown of the series, the podcast GenreVision covers a lot of the information about the movie, including a summary of the plot.
Remastered in 2018
While the classic is great, having a remastered version is even better. Nothing about the story or video changes, except ideally, the audio and video are just a little nicer. The remastered version of Killer Klowns From Outer Space first came out in 2018.
The 35th Anniversary
However, for the special 35th anniversary, in 2023, a special remaster was released. This included not only a remastered 4K UHD version of the movie, but also audio commentary with the directors, bloopers, deleted scenes, easter eggs, and some earlier films by the Chiodo Brothers.
If you bought the special edition Killer Klowns From Outer Space set, you also get a limited edition steel book, slipcover, posters, stickers, pins, and lobby cards. It was quite a steal, especially for your favorite horror cult classic. The sets are said to ship out by May 14th, 2024.
Worth The Price
The total price is close to $200. However, there are some options to get the remastered movie for cheaper, especially if you don’t mind not getting some of the extras. If you already have the movie, but want something to celebrate the anniversary, Funko, via GameStop, is also offering black light figurines of some of the clowns.
If you missed out on the anniversary set, don’t worry. While you won’t get the cool additions, there are still plenty of remastered 4K DVDs and Blue-Rays running around.
Source: ShoutFactory