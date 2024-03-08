Natalie Portman Divorce Announced Amid Affair Allegations

A friend of the couple said that although Natalie Portman has been dealing with one of the toughest circumstances that can happen, she’s had the support of her friends to hold her up over the last year. Noting that the actress “is coming out” of the darkest point, the source said that she’s beginning to experience full-blown happiness again “in her family, friends, and work.”

Like everyone else who goes through such a difficult separation, the friend of the couple says that Natalie Portman was hoping that her marriage to Benjamin Millepied “would be forever” but that she’s now “at peace” with how things ended up.