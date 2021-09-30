Venom 2 Post-Credits Scene Leaks And It’s A Game-Changer, See The Video

By Doug Norrie | 1 min ago

With Venom Let There Be Carnage set to release this weekend, many are wondering how/ if this next movie will begin bridging stories to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe with the possibility that it could also begin overlapping the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well. With the two studios intertwined at this point, there have been increasing hints that the stories will meld in the future. And it sure looks like the Venom 2 post-credits scene is going to do just that. In fact, this is exactly what many have been hoping for, ushering in a totally new landscape when it comes to Sony’s characters.

Warning, this Venom 2 post-credits scene involves some pretty major spoilers. That much should probably be obvious considering we are talking about the end of the movie after all. But it’s worth mentioning just in case. With that being said, take a look at what just leaked and tell me this doesn’t blow your comic book doors off.

In the Venom 2 post-credits, we get Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock laying in bed reflecting on whatever went down in Let There Be Carnage. He’s talking to his brother in symbiotic arms Venom, discussing why the latter would hold secrets from him considering their now-unbreakable link. Venom explains that his creatures’ existence over universes (this is going to be important) would be too much for Brock’s brain to handle. But in an effort to “show” him what his species has experienced, he pulls a little trick.

It is then that the Venom 2 post-credits scene takes Eddie Brock (and Venom) to a new place, this time a beachside bungalow with another television on in the background. It’s here that we are given a breaking news story that has just rocked this particular world. It’s the Jonah Jameson bombshell report that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is the real Spider-Man. This, of course, is the scene from Spider-Man Far From Home, the event that will lead to the events in Spider-Man No Way Home.

We suspected something major would happen in Venom Let There Be Carnage, possibly hinting at worlds colliding. But nothing like this. This Venom 2 post-credits scene is now a definitive link between Sony’s Universe and that of Marvel. Using footage from the Marvel movie and planting Eddie Brock’s Venom firmly, and without a doubt, in that world. This means Venom, at least in terms of this sequence, has been planted somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the proliferation soon of the Multiverse, it isn’t totally clear we are in the “exact” timeline we saw at the end of Far From Home, but it stands to reason that’s the case.

This will now have major ramifications for these comic book worlds moving forward. There had been hints that Tom Hardy and Tom Holland would eventually overlap on the screen together as their respective characters. Technically, this happens in the Venom 2 post-credits scene with Venom sinisterly licking the screen when he sees Peter Parker appear. It’s setting up a showdown for sure.

You’ll get a chance to see the Venom 2 post-credits scene yourself when Venom Let There Be Carnage releases on October 1st. The much-delayed film is finally getting its chance to hit the screen and it looks like this is the gamechanger we were hoping for.