Jim Carrey Cast As Major Marvel Cinematic Universe Villain?

By Faith McKay | 18 seconds ago

Jim Carrey is overdue for a big-screen comeback. While he’s been playing Dr. Ivo Robotnik for the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, the actor just isn’t seen as often as he once was. Part of this may be due to the fact that he has notoriously shied away from doing sequel projects for his big hits. Today, Hollywood blockbusters lean heavily toward franchises, meaning the actor would likely need to appear in many sequels. Now, according to a major report of leaks on the Reddit forum /MarvelStudiosSpoilers, Jim Carrey has gotten over his fear of sequels and is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as an iconic villain: MODOK.

According to the details released in the big Marvel leak update, Jim Carrey will be playing MODOK in multiple shows for Disney+. The leaker didn’t share a full list of what these Marvel projects will include, but they did believe that MODOK could be seen as early as the Disney+ series She-Hulk, expected to release on streaming in 2022. The report also learned another detail but warned that this one wasn’t yet verified by another insider. They said that Carrey’s villain may also be seen in Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The third Ant-Man film is expected to release on July 28, 2023.

The main villain in Ant-Man 3 will be Kang the Conqueror, so if the leak proves true, Jim Carrey’s MODOK would be playing a minor role in the Marvel movie. Of course, right now, this information is a leak and should be considered a rumor that audiences take with a grain of salt. However, there have been similar reports in the past suggesting that Carrey may be voice acting for MODOK, and the Reddit forum is known to share a lot of interesting leaks that prove true, so this one is worth knowing about.

Most recently, MODOK was seen on HULU in a cartoon voiced by comedian Patton Oswalt. MODOK stands for Mental/ Mobile/ Mechanized Organism Designed Only For Killing. The character did appear in the comics. He’s often seen as a villain for Captain America and has fought alongside Doctor Doom and Namor the Sub-Mariner. However, that doesn’t mean Jim Carrey’s new character will take notes from the comics. Marvel has been pretty free to adapt the characters from the comics however they’d like.

It will be interesting to see how they decide to put MODOK into a live-action project for Disney+ series if the leak proves true. Jim Carrey is well-known as a comedic actor who can do a lot with his body for physical comedy. This has been seen in movies like The Mask, Bruce Almighty, and Ace Ventura. All movies that have been some of his biggest hits. If they’re going to get Jim Carrey on board to play an iconic villain, they’ll want to give him a costume that allows him the free range of movement that can really show off what the actor does best. MODOK is a character who started off as an AI and has usually been drawn with a face, arms, and legs, but with a barrel body. If the leak proves true, audiences will be able to see how Marvel handles the character in She-Hulk and other series on Disney+ in 2022.