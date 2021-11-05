Official Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Revealed

By Charlene Badasie | 16 seconds ago

The first official Spider-Man: No Way Home poster has been spotted. With fewer than two months to go before the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film hits theaters, the studio has yet to release any promotional material aside from the first trailer. The movie will serve as the final installment in Jon Watts’ web-slinger trilogy, following Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Originally shared by a Reddit user, the Spider-Man: No Way Home poster is rumored to have been seen in Australia. The photo shows the one-sheet on the side of a bus. It features a shot of Peter Parker from the trailer after he puts on the Iron Spider suit. The background showcases the film’s depiction of the multiverse, as the tentacles of Doctor Octopus close in around the wall-crawler, as if they’re ready to grab him.

Spider-Man: No Way Home begins immediately after the events of its predecessor, as Peter Parker finds himself in a difficult situation following the revelation of his secret identity to the public. For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero.

As seen in the No Way Home poster things are going to get weird. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange Peter’s anxiety surrounding the ramifications of a memory-erasing spell tamper with the stability of space and time. After the multiverse is blown wide open, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing the young hero to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be Tom Holland’s third outing as the famed Marvel superhero. Directed by Jon Watts, the film also stars Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

Not shown in the Spider-Man: No Way Home poster, but reprising their roles from previous Spider-Man films are Tony Revolori as Eugene “Flash” Thompson, Parker’s classmate and rival, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Parker’s classmate and Leeds’ ex-girlfriend, and Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson, Midtown School of Science and Technology’s gym teacher. The story essentially examines how Peter Parker’s life and reputation are turned upside down following his identity being exposed at the hands of Mysterio. Interestingly, this is something that’s already mostly happened in the comic book lore.

In 2007 Marvel released One More Day, a four-part comic book crossover storyline, connecting the three main Spider-Man series published at the time. In this version, Peter’s attempt to restore his secret identity culminates in him making a deal with Mephisto. Written by J. Michael Straczynski and Joe Quesada, the story arc concludes the fallout of Spider-Man’s actions during the 2007 Civil War crossover. One More Day starts in The Amazing Spider-Man #544, continues in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #24 and The Sensational Spider-Man (vol. 2) #41, and concludes in The Amazing Spider-Man #545.

Like it says on the Spider-Man: No Way Home poster, the movie will swing into theaters on December 16, 2021 – hopefully with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. A fourth Spider-Man film is currently in development.