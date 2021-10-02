Exclusive: Tom Hardy’s Venom Is In Spider-Man: No Way Home

By Doug Norrie | 4 seconds ago

This is shaping up to be a huge week in for Spider-Man and the world Sony is building around the character. While we aren’t quite ready to get Tom Holland’s next turn as the web-slinger quite yet, the events of Venom Let There Be Carnage are putting that character and Spider-Man on a collision course that could start playing out sooner than later. Giant Freakin Robot now has the exclusive from our trusted and proven source that another big cameo is on the way that will have Venom and Spider-Man seeing each on the big screen in short order. Our source has it that Tom Hardy will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With the Sony and Marvel worlds truly overlapping along with the hints being thrown out there over the last couple of months, this all but solidifies the future for the two characters. And it is obviously huge news considering the expedited timeline around Tom Hardy as Venom and Spider-Man actually meeting on the big screen. It’s unclear exactly what universe they will overlap in, though some recent clues could help us suss that out.

For starters, we know that Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to explore the Multiverse with Tom Holland’s Peter Parker working overtime to reverse the damage caused when Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck/ Mysterio outed him at the end of Far From Home. After going to Doctor Strange for a little time-altering guidance he begins a whirlwind through the Multiverse which looks like it makes things a whole lot worse before it gets any kind of better. So where does Tom Hardy come in? We might have a clue there as well. Spoiler Alert ahead.

With the leak of the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene this week, we have an idea of how Tom Hardy might begin factoring into the timeline and story for Spider-Man: No Way Home. One more warning: Spoiler alert for Let There Be Carnage. In that aforementioned post-credits scene, Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock is sitting in a bed lamenting the struggle he and Venom just went through. That’s when the latter lets on that the symbiote energy allows him to transfer between universes. He shows Tom Hardy the skill and they are transported into a world in which we see Peter Parker being outed by Jonah Jameson and Quentin Beck for the first time. Does that mean Eddie Brock and Venom are fully in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now? It would seem so, at least for the time being.

This is where we likely get at least a glimpse of Tom Hardy in Spider-Man: No Way Home. We know he is now in this world with Venom having the ability to access the Multiverse in maybe the same way. Whether the two characters throw down remains to be seen, but we are likely to get at least some kind of path-crossing setting up the future of Venom vs. Spider-Man in the Sony world.

We can see Tom Hardy as Venom right now with Let There Be Carnage hitting screens this weekend. And then on December 17th, Spider-Man: No Way Home will have its much-anticipated release in a movie that will surely upend both the Sony and Marvel world. It’s set to put into motion the wheels that will have