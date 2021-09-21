Exclusive: Marisa Tomei’s Fate In Spider-Man: No Way Home Revealed

By Faith McKay | 44 seconds ago

Marisa Tomei didn’t know anything about the comics when she took on the role of Aunt May for Spider-Man. When the actress, who is in her fifties, saw photos of elderly Aunt May after taking on the role, she was not so sure she’d done the right thing. Of course, as it turned out, her character was rewritten to be much younger, and she has played Aunt May in a way that’s very different from how we’ve seen her in the past. Aunt May and Peter Parker have grown a lot closer since she became aware of his identity as Spider-Man, and their relationship has been a sweet one to watch grow. Now, one of our trusted and proven inside sources have revealed Aunt May’s fate in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the upcoming Marvel movie, Marisa Tomei’s character, Aunt May, will die.

Our source was able to share that Aunt May reaches this end point, but was unable to share the details of her death. Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May has proven popular, and is such an important figure in Peter Parker’s life. The death of Aunt May will definitely devastate him, and will likely be something that spurs him into his next actions.

While our source was unable to share how Marisa Tomei dies, it seems most likely that she’ll be murdered. An accidental death wouldn’t have as much of a plot point. It also seems likely that her death may be a result of Peter Parker’s actions. In the No Way Home trailer, we saw that Tom Holland goes to Doctor Strange for help in changing the timeline so he won’t have to deal with everyone knowing his identity any longer. It’s a common trope in time travel stories that if a character tries to change the past for selfish reasons, they must then suffer terrible consequences. As the Multiverse and time travel makes a mess of things, it makes sense that villains will be introduced who come for Peter Parker. One of them may kill Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May.

The most likely Spider-Man villain to end Aunt May’s life would be Green Goblin, also known as Norman Osborn. We know from past films (and the Marvel comics) that Green Goblin loves to come for Peter Parker in a personal way. In the 2002 movie, we saw Norman Osborn and Green Goblin arguing with the two sides of himself. When Osborn is asking Green Goblin how they finally and truly ruin Spider-Man for good, Green Goblin answers, “The heart, Osborn! First, we attack his heart!”. Killing Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May would be a classic move on Green Goblin’s part.

So far, all we know for sure is that Aunt May will die in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Green Goblin seems a likely guess for how she meets that fate. It sounds like this may be the end of Marisa Tomei’s time in the Marvel universe. While it wasn’t a role she had planned on for her career, she certainly made it a memorable one.