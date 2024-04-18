Zack Snyder Ready To Give Another Film The Snyder Cut And This One Actually Deserves It

Perhaps the version we saw in theaters (or even the extended director’s cut) was not the version Zack Snyder intended for audiences to see. Either that, or he messed up by delivering what the New York Times called “a fantasia of misogyny,” and he’s ready to amend his mistakes. Either way, Snyder knows Sucker Punch was bad, and he’s ready to fix it if given the chance.

Whatever his reasoning, Zack Snyder is ready for the challenge. And he already has what he needs. “I have the footage already shot: they just have to let me put it together,” he said, claiming the only thing between him and the version of Sucker Punch that we deserve is permission from the studio and a team of editors to do it.