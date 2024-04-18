Zack Snyder Ready To Give Another Film The Snyder Cut And This One Actually Deserves It
During the production of Justice League (2017), director Zack Snyder stepped down from his position due to the death of his daughter, and Joss Whedon took over the film. The movie wasn’t well received, which led to the eventual release of Snyder’s director’s cut version, aka the “Snyder Cut.” Now, it seems Snyder is ready to recut another one of his famous movies, and he’s asking for a chance to “fix” the 2011 action/fantasy/adventure film Sucker Punch.
Sucker Punch Was A Mess
Unable to create just one version of any movie he’s involved in, most of Zack Snyder’s movies have alternate cuts. For instance, Watchmen (2009) had the theatrical version, the director’s version, and the ultimate version, and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice also had an Ultimate Edition. Similarly, Sucker Punch already has an extended edition, but apparently, even that doesn’t get close enough to complete Snyder’s vision.
Snyder Wants to Fix It
“The only movie I would change is Sucker Punch, because it never really got finished correctly,” Zack Snyder said in an interview with Empire. The director admitted that even the extended version doesn’t tell the story in the way he wanted and that it would take a whole new cut of the footage to match his expectations. “If I had the chance, I would fix that movie.”
Panned By Critics
While Zack Snyder didn’t elaborate on what “fix” means, it would probably involve some drastic changes. Upon its release, Sucker Punch was panned by critics. British film critic Mark Kermode summed up the critical consensus when he called the movie “the most boring, ploddingly put together, infantile, crass, adolescent, stupid, chauvinistic twaddle that I’ve sat through in a very, very long time.”
Bombastic Non-Stop Action Has Never Been So Dull
Besides getting dinged by critics for being an action-packed movie that’s still somehow boring and too much like a video game (in a bad way), the film also peeved off its audience due to the depiction of women. While an action-packed film with a largely feminine cast is definitely something we need a lot more of in Hollywood, the characters in Sucker Punch are far from empowered. The Zack Snyder flick was criticized for being misogynistic, problematic, and objectifying, all while pretending to be an empowering feminist feature.
The Footage Is Already Shot
Perhaps the version we saw in theaters (or even the extended director’s cut) was not the version Zack Snyder intended for audiences to see. Either that, or he messed up by delivering what the New York Times called “a fantasia of misogyny,” and he’s ready to amend his mistakes. Either way, Snyder knows Sucker Punch was bad, and he’s ready to fix it if given the chance.
Whatever his reasoning, Zack Snyder is ready for the challenge. And he already has what he needs. “I have the footage already shot: they just have to let me put it together,” he said, claiming the only thing between him and the version of Sucker Punch that we deserve is permission from the studio and a team of editors to do it.
Snyder Wants Another Fan Campaign
So, will we get a Snyder Cut of Sucker Punch? Maybe. “We ask every now and then. We have to ask again.” At the end of the day, Zack Snyder is leaving it up to the fans, “If they want to start a campaign, that’s alright,” he said, implying a campaign akin to Justice League is what it will take to finally fix what has the potential to be a truly badass movie.
