Ready Or Not 2 Must Happen Because It Sounds Awesome

If you’re not familiar with the story of the first film, here’s a quick recap (spoilers ahead). Ready or Not is a black comedy horror film about a family with some wicked traditions. On her wedding day, Grace learns that to become a part of the “Domas” family, she will have to endure one last “game” before retreating to marital bliss with her new husband.

However, the curse on the Domas family is much more than a game (Ready or Not 2 could take the “game” to a whole new level). In short, if Grace draws the “hide-and-seek” card, the family must kill her before dawn or they all die instead.