A Christmas Story Director Made A Comedy Horror First, Stream The Cult Classic Right Now

Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things follows an egocentric theater director named Alan who has talked his theater troupe into taking a boat to a small island for an occult ritual. On the island is a cemetery that Alan says is a place where the criminally insane were buried. After the group digs up one of the bodies, a now black-robed Alan reads from an ancient grimoire an incantation that he says will bring the freshly exhumed corpse back to life.

In classic horror film fashion, the spell that Alan casts works all too well. After first believing that nothing happened, the group retreated to a cabin on the island to spend the night. But before they can fully settle in, the earth in the cemetery begins to stir as dozens of the dead rise from their graves and prove that Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things.