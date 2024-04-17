Star Trek Holodeck Brought To Life To Train Robots

So, although it’s not yet capable of letting humans spar with holographic baddies or take strolls through historical simulations, the system is the closest we’ll probably come to the Star Trek Holodeck. That said, this sophisticated platform’s ability to train robots in diverse settings should make up for any dashed fantasies on behalf of Trekkies.

We can all thank the esteemed Penn Engineering team and several collaborators for the real-life sci-fi creation, which interestingly employs a large language AI model many associate with conversational AI like ChatGPT. Users may convey any desired 3D environment with words alone through this large language model.