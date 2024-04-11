The First Live-Action Video Game Movie Is Actually Awesome, See For Yourself

The human resistance army sends in a small band of soldiers to assist, and one of them is a young soldier with a mission to avenge his brother’s death at the hands of the robots. After many battles and losses in the fight to reach the enemy castle, the movie reveals that the defective cyber ninja is the remnants of the young soldier’s dead brother.

The main mission now is to get to the castle and rescue the princess before the resistance army takes matters into their own hands, firing a super cannon at the target. Blowing the place up is the only way to ensure the cyborgs can’t move forward with their evil plans.