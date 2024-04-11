Mad Max Director Reveals Another Prequel After Furiosa

As George Miller says, “In order to tell the story of Fury Road, which happens over a short period of time, three days and two nights, [we had] a lot of exposition to get through,” adding, “We had to understand everything about what we see on the screen,” and, “Not only the backstory of every character, but every prop, every vehicle, every gesture.”

Miller explained that this led to the creation of the two stories, one of which told us about Furiosa’s story and the other was “a story about Max in the year before he got there, and so much else who the Immortan Joe was and so on.”

So, it sounds like there’s at least one more Mad Max movie on the way in the future.