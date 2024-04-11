Mad Max Director Reveals Another Prequel After Furiosa
Get ready to paint your face shiny with chrome, because we’re heading back to Fury Road. Mad Max franchise creator George Miller recently attended the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga panel at CinemaCon and teased that he has another Fury Road prequel in the barrel.
Miller revealed that in addition to the script for Furoisa that he wrote during the production delays for Fury Road, he also wrote a novella that follows Tom Hardy’s Max Rockatansky in the year before we meet him in Fury Road.
More Mad Max: Fury Road Story To Tell
As George Miller says, “In order to tell the story of Fury Road, which happens over a short period of time, three days and two nights, [we had] a lot of exposition to get through,” adding, “We had to understand everything about what we see on the screen,” and, “Not only the backstory of every character, but every prop, every vehicle, every gesture.”
Miller explained that this led to the creation of the two stories, one of which told us about Furiosa’s story and the other was “a story about Max in the year before he got there, and so much else who the Immortan Joe was and so on.”
So, it sounds like there’s at least one more Mad Max movie on the way in the future.
Furiosa Is A Prequel
Mad Max: Fury Road was a massive success that quickly revitalized the franchise, becoming one of the best action movies of the decade.
Since Miller went through the trouble of writing the Furiosa screenplay, it’s not surprising that the Furiosa movie eventually got the green light to enter production. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will follow the titular Imperator 15 years before we meet her in Fury Road.
Replacing Charlize Theron
Though Charlize Theron played the character in Mad Max: Fury Road, Anya Taylor-Joy is inheriting the role as the younger version in Furiosa.
The film will see Furiosa’s backstory told as she’s taken by the Biker Horde led by warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth) and finds herself in the middle of a battle between Dementus and Immortan Joe (Tom Burke). George Miller also returned to direct the film.
A Max Prequel Movie?
If Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ends up being as big of a hit as Fury Road, it seems like adapting George Miller’s prequel novella about Max himself would undoubtedly be adapted into another film for the franchise.
Since that novella takes place only one year prior to the events of Fury Road, it seems likely that Tom Hardy would play the role of Max again. Furiosa’s time jump back 15 years is much more significant, which is why it makes sense Anya Taylor-Joy replaced Charlize Theron in the role.
Maybe Mad Max: The Wasteland
Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time we’re hearing about this film. The film has been rumored for a while, titled Mad Max: The Wasteland, but there hasn’t been much in the way of updates.
The fact that Miller is still talking about it certainly gives hope that the film could eventually come to fruition.
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga In Theaters In May
In the meantime, we get to return to Miller’s apocalyptic wasteland very soon when Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga hits theaters next month.
The film is set to premiere on May 24. Stay tuned and we’ll keep you updated on Furiosa and any other upcoming Mad Max-related projects.