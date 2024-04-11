Force-Fu Is Here To Stay In Star Wars And That’s A Problem

For the most part, Star Wars fans are used to seeing Jedis fight primarily with lightsabers, and the Force is more of a supplementary weapon during a battle. But in Ahsoka, we saw the long-lost Jedi Ezra Bridger had to resort to fighting with Force-fu tactics after he was stranded without his lightsaber for a long time. While the fighting style did have a couple of cool moments, it’s hard to say that it’s the preferred way for fans to watch Jedis fight.

That said, as Headland astutely points out, if anyone can look cool fighting with Force-fu, it would be Trinity herself. If The Acolyte manages to make Force-fu look as cool as fight scenes from The Matrix franchise, then maybe more fans would be willing to accept it as a more frequent part of the franchise. Of course, we’ll all have to reserve judgment until we see the fight scene in question.