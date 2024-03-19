The Acolyte Unleashes The Dark Side, See The Star Wars Show In Action

By Douglas Helm |

The Disney+ series The Acolyte gave us a cool poster yesterday, and now the official trailer gives us our first good look at the series. The Star Wars show will take place at the end of the High Republic era, over 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace. This is known as the golden era of the Jedi Order, but as the trailer shows us, something is about to interrupt that time of peace.

The beginning of the trailer shows off Lee Jung-Jae’s Jedi Master teaching a group of meditating younglings, with one ominous saying they see “fire” when they close their eyes. The Acolyte trailer also shows us plenty of martial arts action and a knife-wielding combatant going up against Jedi, like Carrie-Anne Moss’ Jedi Master character. Finally, the trailer is capped off with a red lightsaber, the signature weapon of the Sith, being thrown at a group of Jedi.

Although some fans are tired of Star Wars always being hyper-focused on the Jedi, the promise of this unique setting definitely sets The Acolyte apart from other Star Wars shows and movies.

Jedi in battle in the trailer for The Acolyte

The Acolyte is created by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) and features a stacked cast that includes Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss.

This is the first time that the High Republic era has been explored in live-action, so it should be a very different look into the Star Wars universe. As Jedi are getting killed off, the show is also going to be a sort of murder mystery that will undoubtedly give us some insight into how the Sith started to gain power.

The Acolyte has been shrouded in mystery since it was first announced in 2020, with cast announcements and other details slowly being revealed over the past few years. This is one of the few Star Wars TV series being released this year, but it is definitely one of the most anticipated.

The Acolyte

Along with The Acolyte, we will also be getting the new series live-action Skeleton Crew landing on Disney+ sometime this year. Meanwhile, the animated series The Bad Batch is currently airing its third and final season with the series finale set to air in May. The only other series confirmed for this year is the second season of the animated anthology series Tales of the Jedi.

We also have a slate of Star Wars films on the way which will kick off with The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will presumably continue the events of The Mandalorian following Season 4. Other upcoming films include a film starring Daisy Ridley as Rey as she restarts the Jedi Order and a Dave Filoni-directed movie that will tie together the events of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Skeleton Crew, and Ahsoka. In the meantime, we don’t have long to wait to see The Acolyte.

The Acolyte will hit Disney+ on June 4 with a two-episode premiere. The series will have eight episodes in total. Make sure to stay tuned for the latest Star Wars news.