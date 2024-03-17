The Most Overlooked Sci-Fi Series Gets Season 2 Order And We Hope That Means People Are Paying Attention

The story is centered around a man named Royal Abbott. He is a rancher in Wyoming, dealing with many of the struggles of modern farming. While trying to keep his land and his family afloat, a mysterious void and a stranger appear on his property. This will all be further explored in Outer Range Season 2.

To add more problems on top of this already tangled mess, a nearby family is threatening to take over Royal’s land. It’s a show that has all of the classic modern Western themes about struggling for survival and making do with what you have, with a little bit of an otherworldly twist thrown in.