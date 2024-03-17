The Most Overlooked Sci-Fi Series Gets Season 2 Order And We Hope That Means People Are Paying Attention
Outer Range is a Western TV show but with a twist. It mixes in some amazing science fiction aspects to make the show something new that stands out from other Westerns like Yellowstone or mysteries like Twin Peaks. And fans will be happy there will be an Outer Range Season 2.
Outer Range On Amazon
The story is centered around a man named Royal Abbott. He is a rancher in Wyoming, dealing with many of the struggles of modern farming. While trying to keep his land and his family afloat, a mysterious void and a stranger appear on his property. This will all be further explored in Outer Range Season 2.
To add more problems on top of this already tangled mess, a nearby family is threatening to take over Royal’s land. It’s a show that has all of the classic modern Western themes about struggling for survival and making do with what you have, with a little bit of an otherworldly twist thrown in.
Outer Range Cast
The cast of Outer Range Season 2 is pretty much the same as Season 1. Josh Brolin (Avengers: End Game) plays Royal Abbott. Imogen Poots (Vivarium) plays Autumn. Other supporting cast include Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Lili Taylor, and Tamara Podemski, among others.
The cast for Outer Range Season 2 has one change. The original showrunner and creator, Brian Watkins, is being replaced by Charles Murray. Murray is known for his behind-the-scenes roles in TV shows such as Sons of Anarchy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Luke Cage.
Critical Reception
Though some people loved the first season, the show wasn’t a huge hit, to the point that fans didn’t think there would actually be an Outer Range Season 2. Critics gave the first season a cool 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Audience members liked it even less, with an average rating of 60 percent.
Some Disappointment
However, a good portion of the reviews could be that the movie didn’t deliver what people expected. In fact, the show seemed focused on challenging expectations.
While this is a good show for those willing to go in without any preconceived ideas, those who had an idea about the plot of the show might have been a little disappointed when it didn’t go the way they expected.
Comes Together By The End Of Season 1
Other viewers said the show was a little slow and confusing. It didn’t come together until the end of the first season. So those who didn’t watch through Season 1, may find the show to have left a more negative impression.
Now that the show has a set path, Outer Range Season 2 may end up doing well. The story finally found its footing and season two could answer many of the questions viewers of season one were left with at the end of the show.
Outer Range Season 2
You don’t have long to wait for Outer Range Season 2. It’s set to release on May 16, 2024. With this being a little over two years since the first season was released, original fans are chomping at the bit.
However, this gives new fans time to watch the first season and get in on the hype before the next season is released in a few months.
If you want to be ready when Outer Range Season 2 comes out, you can start by watching Season 1 on Amazon. The season is included with Prime so you don’t have to worry about paying for anything extra.