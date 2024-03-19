The Denzel Washington R-Rated Crime Thriller Classic On Netflix Everyone Needs To See, One Of His Top Five Greatest Movies

Devil in a Blue Dress follows WWII veteran Easy Rollins (Denzel Washington), a recently unemployed Los Angeles resident who is looking for some fast cash.

He’s hired to find the missing lover of one of the city’s mayoral candidates, following leads that take him to some of the city’s seediest locations.

Along the way, Rollins discovers the missing woman’s connections to organized crime, prompting him to reconnect with a dangerous person from his pre-war days.