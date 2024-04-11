OJ Simpson, Former NFL Star Acquitted Of Murder, Dead At 76

The trial that followed is now referred to as the “Trial of the Century” because of how high-profile it was, the characters involved, the fact that it was televised daily, and it lasted an incredible nine months. A jury found OJ Simpson not guilty, a decision people still talk about today.

However, in 1997, another jury found Simpson liable for Brown Simpson’s and Goldman’s wrongful deaths in a civil lawsuit brought by Goldman’s family and ordered Simpson to pay $33.5 million in damages. Simpson mostly avoided paying the judgment and he eventually left his home in Los Angeles and settled down in Las Vegas.