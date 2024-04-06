The Greatest Blockbuster Adventure Of The ’90s Is Returning To Theaters

The Mummy reinvents an iconic horror narrative into a modern spectacle. Producers of this film were interested in revitalizing the classic Universal horror film to suit contemporary audiences. Released in 1932, the original version of The Mummy became a cornerstone of Universal’s classic horror cinema.

Star of the show, Boris Karloff, who had previously portrayed Frankenstein’s monster, delivered an iconic performance as Imhotep/Ardath Bey, a revived ancient Egyptian high priest. The film showcases his transformation from a bandaged mummy into a refined, dangerous, yet strangely vulnerable man, navigating his existence in a world centuries apart from his own.

This film set the tone for the sequels to come and is a part of Universal’s classic horror series that also includes Dracula, Frankenstein, The Wolfman, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and The Invisible Man. Three more films followed the original, The Mummy’s Hand, The Mummy’s Tomb, and The Mummy’s Ghost.