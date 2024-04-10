Star Wars Prequel Gets New Rating For Violence

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is the first installment in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, directed by George Lucas.

Set decades before the original trilogy, the film serves as an origin story for several key characters and events that shape the faraway galaxy. The story revolves around the political tensions and conflicts within the Galactic Republic.

The Trade Federation blockades the planet Naboo, hoping to gain control of its resources. Amid the crisis, Jedi Knight Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice, Obi-Wan Kenobi, are dispatched to negotiate with Viceroy Nute Gunray.

During their mission, they encounter a mysterious Sith known as Darth Maul, who is secretly orchestrating events behind the scenes under the orders of Darth Sidious.