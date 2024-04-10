Henry Cavill Surprises CinemaCon With Highlander Tease

“If you thought you’d seen me do swordwork before, you haven’t seen anything yet,” Henry Cavill about Highlander said while speaking at one of the many sessions at CinemaCon today.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski will helm Henry Cavill’s new Highlander film, and Michael Fassbender has been onboarded to play the role of the Mongol in the new movie.

For those who are fans of the original Highlander movies, the Mongol’s early death in the film suggests that the reboot will be much different from the original.