Henry Cavill Surprises CinemaCon With Highlander Tease
Las Vegas’ CinemaCon 2024, where studios and their theatrical partners present a look at the year ahead is officially underway. Henry Cavill had a great time teasing audiences about how exciting and action-packed his upcoming Highlander movie reimagination will be when it’s finally released.
Henry Cavill And Highlander
“If you thought you’d seen me do swordwork before, you haven’t seen anything yet,” Henry Cavill about Highlander said while speaking at one of the many sessions at CinemaCon today.
John Wick director Chad Stahelski will helm Henry Cavill’s new Highlander film, and Michael Fassbender has been onboarded to play the role of the Mongol in the new movie.
For those who are fans of the original Highlander movies, the Mongol’s early death in the film suggests that the reboot will be much different from the original.
Michael Fassbender’s Mongol?
From just watching the Highlander movies, you wouldn’t know much about the Mongol, except that he and The Kurgan (arch nemesis of Connor MacLeod) were the last two highlanders alive at the end of a battle on the Asian steppes hundreds of years ago.
The Kurgan swiftly beheaded The Mongol and used his Quickening to pinpoint Connor’s exact location in the first film.
If Henry Cavill is set to play Connor MacLeod in Highlander and the studio brings in someone like Michael Fassbender to play the Mongol, then the Mongol will likely have a slightly larger role in the reboot than he did in the original films.
However, very little is known about the full cast of the movie.
Loving The Original Highlander
Henry Cavill talked more about his experience with the Highlander movies, saying, “I’m a lover of the original movies, for better or for worse, and it’s one of those things where when I was reading the script for the first time I wasn’t quite too sure where they were going to go with it.”
He went on to discuss how the new film grants a much more thorough investigation of the story’s characters and the lore behind it all, saying that the first movies only “touched on the lore … but my goodness, me oh my, we are going deep into these characters” with the new movie.
Fans Will Be Pleased?
“What they’ve done so far and we’re doing with the development of the script is extraordinary, I think people are going to be really, really pleased,” Cavill added.
Only time will tell whether or not the Henry Cavill reboot of Highlander brings anything new to the saga. The film has reportedly just begun shooting, but there is no final release date on the table yet. The long-awaited reboot movie will likely drop sometime next year.
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
In the meantime, Henry Cavill is working on more than just Highlander at the moment. In The Grey, a film with Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Eiza Gonzalez, directed by Guy Ritchie is set to be released next year. Cavill can also be found in another of Guy Ritchie’s upcoming films, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.
Big Expectations For Henry Cavill In Highlander
You can rest assured, there’s no shortage of Cavill on the big screen in the upcoming year.
Let’s hope he’s honing his sword-fighting skills, so the Henry Cavill Highlander is a little less 80s than the original.
Source: Deadline