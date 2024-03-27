Jake Gyllenhaal Road House Is Far Better Than You Think, Here’s Why

Look, the original Road House, produced by Joel Silver and directed by Rowdy Harrington, is a cult classic of the ’80s, likely because of huge film star Patrick Swayze. He really could do no wrong in his time.

Just think of Dirty Dancing, The Outsiders, and Ghost. The world loved Swayze, and seeing him put his dance training into fight scenes was a lot of fun.

So, of course, Jake Gyllenhaal had big (ballet?) shoes to fill.