Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Revives Will Smith And Martin Lawrence For One More Ride, See The Sequel In Action

By Jennifer Muscato |

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth film in the popular action-comedy franchise, and fans of the funny, crime-fighting duo can rejoice because the trailer is out now and the movie drops June 7.

If you think you know what’s in store, you don’t, for in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Miami’s top cops are now the ones on the run. In the trailer we see that Joe Pantoliano’s Capt. Conrad Howard is either dead or being framed for a string of crimes he says he did not commit. He needs his Bad Boys Lowrey and Burnett more than ever.

While this is the fourth time at bat for detectives Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence), it marks the first time fans will see Smith return to this role since his infamous Oscars slap that some thought could have been the end of his career.

In Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Vanessa Hudgens reprises her role as Kelly. Eric Dane (Euphoria, Grey’s Anatomy) joins the cast and it looks like he will be a villain, which won’t be a stretch if you are familiar with his work on Euphoria.

Is Mr. July Back?

Bad Boys: Ride or Die hits theaters June 7, right before the start of summer. This is a few weeks before what used to be Smith‘s sweet spot. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, he got the nickname “Mr. July” for his blockbusters that released during that month; Independence Day, Men in Black, and Wild Wild West.

The first Bad Boys (1995), made a whopping 141.4 million worldwide. It’s follow-up in 2003, Bad Boys II made $273 million. The franchise has grossed $840.7 million at the global box offices.

Spoiler alert, but in the last installment, Bad Boys for Life, Mike Lowrey finds himself on the hit list of a man named Armando whose father, a drug kingpin, was murdered. Armando’s mother Isabel (Kate del Castillo) tasks him with murdering those responsible for the father’s death. This would mean Lowrey.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

However, the film leaves fans with the revelation that Armando is actually Mike’s son. An easter egg credits scene hints at the father and son possibly working together.

The trailer for Bad Boys: Ride Or Die comes almost exactly two years after the slap heard around the world; the 2022 Oscars ceremony during which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is one of Smith’s first big theatrical projects since the incident.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah return to direct, making their first blockbuster since their film Batgirl was shelved. Reportedly, after filming was almost done, Batgirl was pulled from Warner Bros. release schedule, supposedly as part of a cost-cutting strategy. There are no plans for the movie to be released, however, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die is out June 7.