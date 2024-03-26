Spider-Man 4 Gets Star Trek Director And Starts Shooting In Just A Few Months?
Star Trek Beyond director Justin Lin is reportedly in the running to direct Spider-Man 4, with plans underway for production to begin in September or October. Tom Holland will reprise his role as the web-slinging protagonist alongside Zendaya as MJ.
Star Trek Beyond Director Justin Lin Could Direct Spider-Man 4
Discussions about a potential fourth Spider-Man movie began in 2022, following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned over $1.9 billion at the global box office in 2021. Despite lofty plans from Sony and Marvel executives, no official statements about Spider-Man 4 have been issued. The delay might stem from conflicting creative visions between the studios.
Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield Returning?
Sony reportedly wants another grand multiverse spectacle with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man characters appearing alongside Holland. However, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige wants to explore a more down-to-earth storyline for Spider-Man 4, similar to the tone established in the first two installments of Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy.
A Darker Version Of Peter Parker
Another rumor about Spider-Man 4 states that Peter Parker might be a less prominent part of the story than the character’s superhero alter ego. According to insiders, Peter’s initial trilogy was primarily focused on establishing his origin within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This groundwork sets the stage for the next phase of his story.
Having distanced himself from or lost those he cared about, Spider-Man becomes Peter’s sole driving force. Gradually, being Spider-Man consumes more of his life, causing Peter Parker to recede into the background and slowly fade away. This narrative parallel can be likened to Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of Batman in The Batman. However, it’s important to note that this has yet to be officially confirmed.
Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Ending Flipped The Script
Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Doctor Strange wiping everyone’s memory of Peter Parker to safeguard the multiverse. Left without any support from individuals or corporations like Stark Industries, viewers witnessed the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker becoming more like his comic book counterpart, which is where Spider-Man 4 will have to pick up the story.
Peter is seen living in a modest apartment where he crafts his own Spider-Man suit, which is faithful to the comics. In the film’s closing scenes, Peter embraces his role as the friendly neighborhood crime-fighter, hinting at the down-to-earth Spider-Man 4 story set in New York City as envisioned by Kevin Feige and eagerly anticipated by many fans.
Tom Holland Almost Appeared In Madame Web
Tom Holland almost reprised his iconic role in Sony’s Madame Web. Insider Jeff Sneider previously revealed that arrangements were made for Holland’s Spider-Man to make an appearance. But any mention of the character was ultimately omitted during reshoots. Before Holland’s involvement, Sony had considered featuring Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man in a cameo but eventually scrapped the idea.
Even More Spider-Man 4 Rumors
Even if Spider-Man 4 sticks with its loner theme, Marvel and Sony are rumored to agree about having a few familiar heroes in the mix. Matt Murdock/Daredevil reportedly has a significant role in the existing script, while Ant-Man’s potential involvement remains in the conceptual stage. Should Scott Lang make an appearance, he would adopt a mentorship role similar to the relationship Iron Man and Doctor Strange had with Peter.
Source: The InSneider