Spider-Man 4 Gets Star Trek Director And Starts Shooting In Just A Few Months?

Another rumor about Spider-Man 4 states that Peter Parker might be a less prominent part of the story than the character’s superhero alter ego. According to insiders, Peter’s initial trilogy was primarily focused on establishing his origin within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This groundwork sets the stage for the next phase of his story.

Having distanced himself from or lost those he cared about, Spider-Man becomes Peter’s sole driving force. Gradually, being Spider-Man consumes more of his life, causing Peter Parker to recede into the background and slowly fade away. This narrative parallel can be likened to Robert Pattinson’s portrayal of Batman in The Batman. However, it’s important to note that this has yet to be officially confirmed.