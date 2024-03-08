Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Returning But With A Catch

While Andrew Garfield could appear as Spider-Man in a title like Secret Wars or Spider-Man 4 (both of which have been rumored to include the Under the Banner of Heaven actor), it’s more than likely that a standalone feature is out of the question at this point. Still, Alex Perez says that there is a “100 precent” chance that another project featuring Garfield as the web-slinging hero is on the way. So, while a “continuation” story is most definitely looming over the horizon, it won’t be completely centered on Garfield – at least not for now.