Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Returning But With A Catch
Marvel Studios answered the call of being the real heroes with 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home after the film brought Tom Holland’s Peter Parker together with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire–the Peter Parkers of yesteryear. Since then, audiences have been wondering if both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would ever reprise their roles as Spider-Man in future projects. While the rumor mill has been working overtime, a source says that while the story of Garfield’s Spidey will continue, it probably won’t do so in a film.
No Amazing Spider-Man 3
While Andrew Garfield could appear as Spider-Man in a title like Secret Wars or Spider-Man 4 (both of which have been rumored to include the Under the Banner of Heaven actor), it’s more than likely that a standalone feature is out of the question at this point. Still, Alex Perez says that there is a “100 precent” chance that another project featuring Garfield as the web-slinging hero is on the way. So, while a “continuation” story is most definitely looming over the horizon, it won’t be completely centered on Garfield – at least not for now.
Garfield’s No Way Home Return
In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s versions of Spider-Man came from their respective universes after Tom Holland’s hero took part in a spell gone bad courtesy of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Not only did these Peter Parker’s hop through the multiverse but so did a handful of villains from their films including Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Working together, the trio of Peters, aided by MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon), push to find a way to put everyone back where they belong.
Garfield’s Spidey’s Redemption
The movie became one of the best of the MCU and not just because of the impressive amount of cameos – although those certainly didn’t help. Whereas the two Tom Holland-led films to come before – Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home – were light and bright, No Way Home took on a darker tone. One of the most touching moments came from Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man as he saved Zendaya’s MJ from a fall – something he was unable to do for Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy in his universe.
The Amazing Spider-Man Films
Unlike his contemporaries, Andrew Garfield was only given two films to answer the call as a hero in the Marc Webb-helmed features, The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2. The films didn’t hit quite as hard as Sam Raimi’s Tobey Maguire-led trilogy, leaving Sony with no choice but to can a third installment. Just two years after the fact, Tom Holland would toss on the suit and make his first appearance in the MCU in a supporting role in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War.
You Never Know
Since then, Tom Holland has been the face of Peter Parker, fully rounding out his time with three films and appearing in a handful of Avengers movies as well. It was tough for audiences to say farewell to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s takes on Spider-Man at the end of No Way Home but with other projects beginning to bubble, there’s still a chance that we’ll spot them at some point down the line.