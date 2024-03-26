Star Trek Already Has the Perfect Prequel

When this Star Trek book came out, the main thing that excited fans was that Federation told a tie-in story connecting The Original Series and The Next Generation. The way this worked was that the first half of the novel jumped between three different time periods: one focusing on Captain Kirk and crew, one focusing on Captain Picard, and one focusing on Zefram Cochrane and the early days of warp drive research. While the parts of the story focusing on Kirk and Picard are certainly captivating, it’s the story focusing on Cochrane that (with a bit of tweaking) would make for a great prequel film.