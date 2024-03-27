The Joker Keeps Getting A New Origin Story And We’re Tired Of It, DC

The latest attempt to give the Joker an origin was this year’s The Joker: Year One a storyline that ran through Batman #142-144. Writer Chip Zdarsky, creator of cult favorite Sex Criminals didn’t reinvent the wheel in terms of the Joker’s physical origin. The Clown Prince of Crime still got weird after doing a swan dive into a vat of deadly chemicals.

No, Zdarsky instead decided to give the Joker’s personality an origin. Basically, mentalist Daniel Captio finds the Joker after his accident and decides to turn him into the psychopath we all know and fear. Captio in his own words, says that he’s “interested,” in finding out what would happen if Batman, who he describes as “wrongly” thinking he’s a “force for order,” were to meet an “equal force for chaos.

And that’s pretty much it. The Joker and his random acts of evil are the results of someone purposely tampering with his mind.