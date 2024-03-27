The Most Beloved Sci-Fi Mystery Series Of The 1960s Is A Christopher Nolan Favorite, Stream Now Without Netflix

It was around this time that Christopher Nolan thought that maybe a film adaptation of The Prisoner would be a fun way to bring it up to speed with modern-day storytelling. However, the idea hinged on the success of the miniseries and when that proved to not be the attention-grabber that was hoped for, the film floundered. A few years later, Ridley Scott was in talks to helm a feature-length version with the latest adaptation rumors to once again involve Nolan.

While we may be waiting for Nolan to put the story on the big screen, you can now stream the show that started it all as The Prisoner is now available on Fubo.