Nickelodeon Censoring Old Shows After Controversial Documentary?

By Jeffrey Rapaport |

The controversy surrounding the recently released documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV continues to roil. Reportedly, the former kids TV producer for a slew of Nickelodeon hits, Dan Schneider, recently expressed his willingness to censor parts of the classic shows he helped create in the 1990s and 2000s. Schneider’s openness to cutting jokes and editing his old content is, of course, in the immense wake of Quiet on Set. Airing on Investigation Discovery, the docuseries scrutinized the potentially sexualized content in shows like The Amanda Show, Victorious, and Zoey 101.

So far, Nickelodeon has shown no desire to censor any episodes.