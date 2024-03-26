Breaking Bad Star Games The Lottery In This Streaming Comedy

The comedy film is available to stream on Paramount+, and features some of Cranston’s most fun and lighthearted work since Malcolm In The Middle. Jerry & Marge Go Large was written by Wild Hogs scribe Brad Copeland, based on a 2018 HuffPost article penned by Jason Fagone.

The film was directed by The Devil Wears Prada and Marley & Me filmmaker David Frankel, and adapts the true story of a small-town couple from Michigan who find a crucial flaw in the Massachusetts state lottery.