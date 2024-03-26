Breaking Bad Star Games The Lottery In This Streaming Comedy
Bryan Cranston is best known for his menacing performance as a middle-aged Albuquerque school teacher turned violent crime lord in the hit AMC series Breaking Bad. However, the 68-year-old performer has a wide range of acting ability, enabling him to completely reinvent himself for his many other TV and film ventures. One film, 2022’s Jerry & Marge Go Large, has the celebrated actor taking on the role of a kind and caring family man, who moonlights as a brilliant mathematician.
Jerry and Marge Go Large On Paramount+
The comedy film is available to stream on Paramount+, and features some of Cranston’s most fun and lighthearted work since Malcolm In The Middle. Jerry & Marge Go Large was written by Wild Hogs scribe Brad Copeland, based on a 2018 HuffPost article penned by Jason Fagone.
The film was directed by The Devil Wears Prada and Marley & Me filmmaker David Frankel, and adapts the true story of a small-town couple from Michigan who find a crucial flaw in the Massachusetts state lottery.
Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening
Jerry & Marge Go Large stars Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening in the title roles, along with Larry Wilmore, Ann Harada, Jake McDorman, Tracie Thoms, Better Call Saul‘s Michael McKean, and The Office‘s Rainn Wilson.
The film was first picked up by Paramount+ in June of 2021, and premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival before receiving a streaming release in June of 2022. In stark contrast to other Cranston projects such as Breaking Bad or The Infiltrator, Jerry & Marge Go Large is a brief and inspirational family-friendly outing perfect to throw on for your kids or older family members.
Winning The Lottery
Jerry & Marge Go Large centers on the eponymous couple living a quiet life in a small Michigan town. After retiring from his profession as an account analyst with a popular cereal manufacturer, Jerry finds himself struggling to find a purpose and in need of a greater financial nest-egg to support his golden years.
Rather than turning to methamphetamine manufacturing like Cranston’s Breaking Bad character, Jerry focusses his efforts on the local WinFall lottery.
Statistical Loophole
While analyzing the lottery’s game model, Jerry quickly surmises that there is a statistical loophole in the gamble, which guarantees a win if you were to purchase a high volume of tickets. After testing this theory, he presents the concept to his wife, who, while skeptical of the math behind the idea, is overjoyed to see her husband with a purpose again.
Good For The Town
Before long, Jerry and Marge go large with their lottery scheme, inviting other members of their small town to pool money together to purchase increasing quantities of tickets.
Along the way, the entire town begins to see a massive financial windfall, resulting in friends and neighbors of the eponymous couple launching their own small businesses, and restarting the town’s annual jazz festival.
Stream Jerry & Marge Go Large
The film opened to mostly positive reviews, and serves as an easy watch for anyone seeking a lighthearted feel-good story.
For those interested in catching the film today, Jerry & Marge Go Large is currently available to stream on Paramount+.