The Stephen King R-Rated Horror Thriller On Max Is a Must-Watch ’80s Classic

The film was the second to come from director Mary Lambert who had previously made waves with her 1987 Ellen Barkin and Jodie Foster-led movie, Siesta. Understanding that she was picking up quite the task when she signed on to direct the adaptation of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary, Lambert was prepared to fight for what she knew would make the movie the best it could be. This included choices like pushing for Fred Gwynne’s casting, as the studio was afraid he wouldn’t be taken seriously in such a serious role.