South Park Needs To Stop Caring About Continuity, Here’s Why

South Park, like any other long-running sitcom, has always had a loose sense of continuity. One of the earliest examples of the show’s ever changing formula and format involved the death of Kenny, who was brutally killed off in each episode until the aptly titled season 5 episode, “Kenny Dies.” Though Kenny doesn’t make another appearance until the season 6 finale, “Red Sleigh Down,” there are plots involving his soul possessing and antagonizing Cartman, and everybody is aware that Kenny is, in fact, dead.

When Kenny finally returns to the series in living form, the boys simply shrug it off and move on like nothing happened. Aside from South Park killing off Kenny for a brief period of time, the series remained episodic in nature, and each outing would have little to no influence on its followup.