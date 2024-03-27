Two-Face Actor For The Batman Part 2 Chosen And It’s An Ex-Marvel Villain?
Boyd Holbrook, who portrayed a villain in Logan, is reportedly in talks to play Two-Face in The Batman—Part II. The news follows the movie’s postponement to October 2, 2026. According to insiders, Holbrook’s work schedule initially forced him to opt out of the production. But due to the film’s rescheduling, his calendar has now cleared up for the tentative April 2025 filming period.
Boyd Holbrook Is Perfect For Two-Face/Harvey Dent
Details regarding the plot of Matt Reeves’ highly-anticipated follow-up to The Batman remain unknown. However, rumors about potential new characters have been doing the rounds on social media for some time, with Harvey Dent tapped for inclusion in the story. Boyd Holbrook would be the perfect choice for Two-Face as he portrayed antagonists in films such as Logan and the Netflix series The Sandman.
Matt Reeves’ The Batman
Released in 2022, The Batman was the first installment of a new film trilogy aiming to establish a Batman-centric shared universe away from the DCEU. Robert Pattinson, committed to reprising his role as the titular hero, previously mentioned his ideas for further developing Batman’s character in subsequent films.
Pattinson and director Matt Reeves expressed enthusiasm for potentially introducing Robin and featuring adversaries like the Court of Owls, Calendar Man, Mr. Freeze, or Hush in a sequel. The sequel was officially announced at CinemaCon in 2022, with Mattson Tomlin returning to co-write the screenplay with Reeves. There was no mention of Boyd Holbrook as Two-Face at the time.
Who’s Returning For Part II?
Other returning cast members in The Batman – Part II include Zoe Kravitz, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, and characters introduced in the upcoming Penguin Max spin-off series. Official details from Reeves indicate that the sequel will continue the “epic crime saga” established in the first highly successful film.
Batman: Earth One Might Influence The Film
One rumor suggests that The Batman – Part II will draw inspiration from Geoff Johns’ Batman: Earth One, which offers a contemporary take on Batman’s origin and characters. Earth One notably excludes Hush but includes characters like Clayface, Scarecrow, and a female version of Boyd Holbrook’s Two-Face, who happens to be Harvey Dent’s twin sister Jessica.
Robert Pattinson Is Not The DCEU’s Batman
When the DCU announced its new lineup, James Gunn clarified that Reeves’ BatVerse would remain separate from the larger DCU, categorizing both this movie and Todd Phillips’ Joker sequel as Elseworlds tales. A new actor is set to assume the mantle of Batman in The Brave and the Bold, which will also introduce a new interpretation of Robin, this time Damian Wayne, the son of the Caped Crusader.
Two-Face Is A Classic Villain
Boyd Holbrook’s Two-Face is one of Batman’s most iconic adversaries in the DC Comics universe. Created by writer Bill Finger and artist Bob Kane, Two-Face made his first appearance in Detective Comics #66 in 1942. Harvey Dent was originally depicted as Gotham City’s district attorney, known for his commitment to justice and close alliance with Batman in his fight against crime.
The tragic transformation of Harvey Dent occurred when he was attacked and disfigured by a criminal, causing severe scarring on one side of his face. This traumatic event led to Dent’s descent into madness, and he adopted the persona of Two-Face, embracing the duality of chance and fate by making decisions based on the flip of a coin. This gimmick became a signature aspect of the character.
