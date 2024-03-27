Two-Face Actor For The Batman Part 2 Chosen And It’s An Ex-Marvel Villain?

Released in 2022, The Batman was the first installment of a new film trilogy aiming to establish a Batman-centric shared universe away from the DCEU. Robert Pattinson, committed to reprising his role as the titular hero, previously mentioned his ideas for further developing Batman’s character in subsequent films.

Pattinson and director Matt Reeves expressed enthusiasm for potentially introducing Robin and featuring adversaries like the Court of Owls, Calendar Man, Mr. Freeze, or Hush in a sequel. The sequel was officially announced at CinemaCon in 2022, with Mattson Tomlin returning to co-write the screenplay with Reeves. There was no mention of Boyd Holbrook as Two-Face at the time.