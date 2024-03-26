X-Men ’97 Is A Massive Hit With Millions Of Views In Less Than A Week, Marvel’s Biggest Success Keeps Growing

By Britta DeVore |

From the moment we heard the familiar music in the first trailer, we knew that Marvel’s rebooted animated series, X-Men ‘97 was going to be a hit. If you were on the same wavelength as us, you’d be right too as the first batch of ratings are in and it’s been reported that the show has hit four million views within its first five days on Disney+. Surpassing the previous big viewership winner, Marvel’s first season of What If…? X-Men ‘97 now holds bragging rights as the most-watched Season 1 premiere for a full-length animated series.