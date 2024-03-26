X-Men ’97 Is A Massive Hit With Millions Of Views In Less Than A Week, Marvel’s Biggest Success Keeps Growing
From the moment we heard the familiar music in the first trailer, we knew that Marvel’s rebooted animated series, X-Men ‘97 was going to be a hit. If you were on the same wavelength as us, you’d be right too as the first batch of ratings are in and it’s been reported that the show has hit four million views within its first five days on Disney+. Surpassing the previous big viewership winner, Marvel’s first season of What If…? X-Men ‘97 now holds bragging rights as the most-watched Season 1 premiere for a full-length animated series.
Critics Rank It Among Marvel’s Best
Off to such an incredible start, the series is showing zero signs of slowing down with audiences eager to pick up with the characters first made famous on the Fox Kids Saturday morning cartoon series that ran from 1992 to 1997. Along with its impressive viewership numbers, X-Men ‘97 is also garnering critical and audience acclaim, clocking in with an impressive 97 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. This puts it at the top of Marvel’s TV charts alongside other favorites including live-action productions such as Ms. Marvel, WandaVision, and Loki.
Great For New And Old Fans
Bringing X-Men ‘97 back now was a genius move on the side of Disney and Marvel as there’s no arguing that reboots, reimaginings, sequels, and the like are playing a big part in keeping the industry ticking. Not only is the throwback animated project bringing in the older crowd who remembers growing up on the series, but it’s also introducing the fun to an entirely new generation.
X-Men: The Animated Series
It’s been nearly three decades since X-Men: The Animated Series bowed out after a successful run of keeping ‘90s kids perfectly entertained with the stories of the mutant team crushing villains. Now, they’re back and X-Men ‘97 is helping to continue their story, picking up after the loss of Professor Charles Xavier. The production blends vibrant colors, well-penned dialogue and plots, along with familiar characters including Cyclops, Wolverine, Jean Grey, Storm, Rogue, Nightcrawler, Beast, Gambit, Morph, Jubilee, Bishop, and Magneto.
First New Screen X-Men Media Since 2019
The arrival of X-Men ‘97 is also exciting as it’s been a while since audiences have seen the team reunite, with the last live-action film, Dark Phoenix, dropping back in 2019. Luckily, we’ll see the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the upcoming third installment in the Ryan Reynolds-led Deadpool franchise, aptly titled, Deadpool & Wolverine. There’s also a good chance that other familiar mutant faces will show up as the film seems to be pretty stacked with surprises.
More Marvel Projects From Disney+
As far as other Marvel-centered TV shows that are set to arrive on Disney+ this year, X-Men ‘97 leads the charge with other titles to follow including the highly-anticipated WandaVision spin-off, Agatha and the animated, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. This is, of course, presuming that the projects will stay on track, something that the studios have had a challenging time keeping together over recent years.
Check Out X-Men ’97 Now
If you haven’t jumped on board quite yet, you can catch up with the top-rated, viewership-crushing animated X-Men ‘97 now as it’s streaming in its entirety on Disney+. Take a trip down memory lane or jump in for the first time and see what the hype is all about.