Yellowstone Star Ejected From Flight After Confrontation

The Yellowstone star admitted he was drinking, but said he was not drunk. He went on to repeat how he was kicked off the plane, “Because you people won’t stand up and everybody what bulls— this is.”

Smith has been vocal about his stance against COVID-19 vaccination requirements. In 2022, he said he was not able to go to the Screen Actors Guild Awards, representing Yellowstone, because anyone who went needed to show proof of vaccination. Previously on his social media, Smith has said he hasn’t been vaccinated since he was a kid and he doesn’t vaccinate his dogs or horses either. “I believe they compromise your immunities.”