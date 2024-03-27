Yellowstone Star Ejected From Flight After Confrontation
He’s known for riding horses, but when he tried to ride a plane over the weekend, Yellowstone‘s Forrie J. Smith got bucked off. Smith, who plays ranch hand Lloyd Pierce on the hit show, took to his social media claiming he was kicked off a flight in Houston, Texas after he said he was not comfortable sitting next to a passenger who was wearing a mask.
Forrie J. Smith Has Long Been Open About His Stance On Masks
The Yellowstone star admitted he was drinking, but said he was not drunk. He went on to repeat how he was kicked off the plane, “Because you people won’t stand up and everybody what bulls— this is.”
Smith has been vocal about his stance against COVID-19 vaccination requirements. In 2022, he said he was not able to go to the Screen Actors Guild Awards, representing Yellowstone, because anyone who went needed to show proof of vaccination. Previously on his social media, Smith has said he hasn’t been vaccinated since he was a kid and he doesn’t vaccinate his dogs or horses either. “I believe they compromise your immunities.”
Just The Latest In The Ongoing Yellowstone Drama
This is just the latest in a string of drama-filled news stories having to do with Yellowstone.
Star Kevin Costner shocked everyone after walking away from Yellowstone for its final season, amidst reports of a dispute between him and creator Taylor Sheridan over both availability and salary demands. Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter that he and Costner had always worked out their issues over the phone but, ” … once lawyers get involved, then people don’t get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren’t true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting. He took a lot of this on the chin and I don’t know that anyone deserves it.”
Kevin Costner Returning?
Now, a new report by Puck (News), is claiming Costner is trying to, at least, make a cameo appearance to wrap up the story of John Dutton. The problem is, the last episodes of Yellowstone have already been scripted and production is scheduled to start, reportedly, in May. No doubt the fans would love to see the head of the Dutton clan return for the curtain close on one of the most popular shows on television.
Part Two Of The Final Season Returns This Fall
Fans have been waiting for part 2 of Yellowstone‘s fifth and final season for what seems like ages. The premiere of the fifth season garnered an impressive 12.1 million viewers, but that was back in 2022. The show’s final episodes were scheduled to premiere in November 2023, but the writers and the actors strikes delayed it. The rest of Yellowstone Season 5 is now set to return in November 2024.
Spinoffs
Then, there is the Yellowstone sequel. The series is working out Yellowstone’s future with the title of 2024. Matthew McConaughey is reportedly being eyed to least the cast. This would be the first Yellowstone sequel and would pick up right where the original show ends.
Paramount has also announced yet another Yellowstone spinoff called 1944. This adds even more juice to the spinoff/prequel roster. 1883, starring Sam Elliott, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw was a hit. Then came 1923, which traced more Dutton lineage to the elder Duttons played by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. 1923 has been renewed for a second season.
So even with the original Yellowstone ending, it’s hardly the end. Now we’ll just have to wait and see if the original John Dutton (Costner) returns for the series finale episodes.
