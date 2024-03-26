AI Kidnapping Scam Terrifies Parents

Safety from AI kidnapping scams lies in awareness, caution, and prompt action. If you receive a call demanding ransom for a kidnapped loved one, try to stay calm.

Listen carefully for hints like ways of payment – scammers often ask for money in a prepaid gift card or direct victims to a crypto ATM machine. Always attempt texting or calling your relative directly to verify their safety.

AI kidnapping isn’t just a fear-inducing scam tactic; it’s a reflection of the dark side of AI. However, it’s worthwhile to remember that, like any tool, AI can be used for good or ill.

For instance, AI contributes to advancements in healthcare, logistics, and entertainment. Nevertheless, threats like the AI kidnapping scam underscore the need for vigilance and precaution in our increasingly interconnected, digitally dependent lives.