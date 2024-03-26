AI Safeguard Resolution Passes At United Nations For Global Protection Against Artificial Intelligence Usage

Heavy government regulation doesn’t always lead to desirable results. However, in the case of AI technology, which is still very much in its infancy, proper safeguarding is necessary because experts don’t know how much damage AI is capable of causing in the long run. In fact, recent reports suggest that we’re not entirely sure how AI actually works.

On a more dystopian timeline, AI can lead to excessive amounts of automation, which will directly affect the job market. As companies continually look for ways to cut costs and automate processes that humans oversee, it’s not outside the realm of possibility that unemployment can eventually reach an all-time high. What’s more, as individuals continue to rely on AI to automate their own workflow or aspects of their daily lives, we can’t help but wonder how much of our personal data is being collected and misused, which could then undermine our quality of life at large.