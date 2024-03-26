Kevin Costner Actually Returning For Yellowstone Season 5?
Kevin Costner wants to return to Yellowstone for the second half of the show’s fifth and final season. The news comes after the actor opted out of the second part of Season 5 due to scheduling problems, creative differences, and salary disputes with series creator Taylor Sheridan. However, Costner would now like to appear in the show to give his character John Dutton a fitting farewell.
Ending Dutton’s Story
Kevin Costner would reportedly be happy with a cameo in Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2. However, the likelihood of Costner returning seems unlikely, given that the scripts for the rest of the season have been finalized, and filming for the final episodes of the acclaimed Paramount series is set to commence in May.
Will Costner Be Allowed Back?
The report did not indicate whether Taylor Sheridan would be open to having Kevin Costner return to Yellowstone, as it would mean modifying the script to provide John Dutton with a proper farewell. Tensions reportedly escalated between Costner and Sheridan during Season 5 as the actor’s behavior on set irked his fellow cast members, while disagreements over scheduling further strained relations.
Moreover, Kevin Costner threatened legal action against the producers of Yellowstone over a salary dispute. According to a “pay or play” clause in his contract, he was entitled to $12 million for Season 5′ Part 2’s second half, mirroring his compensation for Part 1. Then, in November 2022, when the premiere window for Season 5 Part 2 was confirmed, it was announced that Costner would not be returning.
He Can’t Be Casually Killed Off
Speculation regarding the fate of Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone character has been rife after it was revealed that his contract contains a “moral death” stipulation. The clause, which Costner negotiated during a prior deal, outlines acceptable scenarios for John Dutton’s departure from the show. It aims to prevent any deaths deemed dishonorable or shameful to the character.
Kelly Reilly’s Words On The Subject
Despite previous suggestions that Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 might be longer than expected, the latter half of the drama will consist of six episodes, adhering to the original plan. Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, recently revealed that filming for the final installments was delayed due to harsh winter conditions in Montana.
Nevertheless, she assured fans of a satisfying conclusion to the beloved series. Luke Grimes and Josh Lucas will join Reilly in the upcoming season. Following the conclusion of the Kevin Costner-led Yellowstone, two spin-off series (1944 and 2024) are set to follow, with Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey slated to lead the latter.
Horizon
Kevin Costner is actively promoting his dual-part Western drama film, Horizon: An American Saga, in which he both stars and directs, away from the real-life drama of Yellowstone. Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, this project holds special significance for the acclaimed filmmaker, with the first trailer released in February.
Distributed by Warner Bros., the first chapter of Horizon: An American Saga is scheduled to hit theaters on June 28, while the second chapter will premiere on August 16. Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is set to debut on Paramount+ in November.
Source: Puck