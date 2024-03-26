Kevin Costner Actually Returning For Yellowstone Season 5?

The report did not indicate whether Taylor Sheridan would be open to having Kevin Costner return to Yellowstone, as it would mean modifying the script to provide John Dutton with a proper farewell. Tensions reportedly escalated between Costner and Sheridan during Season 5 as the actor’s behavior on set irked his fellow cast members, while disagreements over scheduling further strained relations.

Moreover, Kevin Costner threatened legal action against the producers of Yellowstone over a salary dispute. According to a “pay or play” clause in his contract, he was entitled to $12 million for Season 5′ Part 2’s second half, mirroring his compensation for Part 1. Then, in November 2022, when the premiere window for Season 5 Part 2 was confirmed, it was announced that Costner would not be returning.