The Violent Kids Comedy On Streaming Reunites TV’s Biggest Mobsters

While Nicky Deuce may not be the first film audiences think of when it comes to bringing the cast of The Sopranos together again, the made-for-TV children’s film holds the prestigious honor of having the most Sopranos cast members since the show’s conclusion in 2007.

The film was directed by Jonathan A. Rosenbaum, who is best known for his work behind the camera on children’s shows such as R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour, Bizaardvark, and Raven’s Home.