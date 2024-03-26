Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Properties Stormed By Homeland Security As Part Of Horrific Investigation
The Southern District Court of New York issued warrants for the search of two properties owned by hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Monday. This is believed to be part of an ongoing Homeland Security investigation into a litany of accusations against the rapper and producer’s associates.
Federal officials raided Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles, though it is unclear at the moment whether any of his New York properties have been raided.
Unclear Charges
To be clear, there has been no indication from the federal government agency that is conducting the investigations and the searches that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is the subject of the warrants.
What is known is that federal investigators have been conducting interviews with various persons while building a case revolving around sexual assault, sex trafficking, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.
Preparing To Leave The Country?
News sources stated Monday that video footage taken from a news helicopter showed at least two men in handcuffs outside the rapper’s Los Angeles home.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was preparing to leave the United States for the Bahamas when he was served a warrant from federal officials and made to turn over his cell phone.
Whether or not Combs went on this trip afterward isn’t certain, but he was said to have been in the Miami area when the search of his home there was conducted.
Disturbing Allegations
While it’s not yet clear whether any of these searches are the result of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs being a suspect in any crimes the federal authorities are investigating, the Southern District Court of New York’s recent moves follow various allegations against Combs from multiple persons.
Long-time girlfriend and fellow musician Cassie levied charges against Combs in 2023, calling him a “serial domestic abuser.” The two parties ultimately settled out of court in a civil lawsuit, but not before Hulu canceled plans for a reality series surrounding Combs.
Other Suits
But Cassie wasn’t alone in her public admonishments of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. In November of last year, a “Jane Doe” filed a suit against Combs accusing him of sexual assault and gang rape. It’s alleged that Combs and two of his associates plied the then 17-year-old accuser with alcohol and gang-raping her.
The Adult Survivors Act that was set to expire in November 2023 also resulted in another woman filing a charge against Combs, this one from a 1991 incident in which the accuser stated that Combs drugged and assaulted her. The New York law gave accusers a one-year window to file suits against those who assaulted them, regardless of how long ago the alleged crimes occurred.
Prosecutable Crimes?
As recently as this February, a male producer who once worked for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs filed a suit against his ex-employer. Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones stated through an attorney that Combs drugged and sexually harassed him for over a year.
Jones also stated that he has audio and video recordings of Combs and several of his associates committing prosecutable crimes.
Time Will Tell
While the searches of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ properties are ongoing, time will soon tell if any of the actions taken by federal authorities against the rapper are related to recent allegations or if there is additional bad news for one of hip hop’s most prolific players.
