Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Properties Stormed By Homeland Security As Part Of Horrific Investigation

By Brian Myers |

The Southern District Court of New York issued warrants for the search of two properties owned by hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on Monday. This is believed to be part of an ongoing Homeland Security investigation into a litany of accusations against the rapper and producer’s associates.

Federal officials raided Combs’ homes in Miami and Los Angeles, though it is unclear at the moment whether any of his New York properties have been raided.