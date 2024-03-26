The World Of My Hero Academia Makes No Sense For This One Simple Reason

I’ll admit, I watched My Hero Academia first before I braved jumping into One Piece. While I had originally thought the quirks were pretty good, learning about the powers in the older anime made me start to realize how weakly described several quirks are.

When you compare the quirks of My Hero Academia to devil fruit powers, it’s readily apparent how one-dimensional the abilities in the MHA universe are. In One Piece, some of the powers are rather standard, such as controlling fire or ice, but there are more unique devil fruit powers than not. What makes the superhuman skills in this older show so amazing, though, is that they’re portrayed in ways I, and probably most fans, would likely never come dream up.