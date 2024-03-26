Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Missing Actor Has A Disturbing Backstory

The disturbing allegation did go to court and led to Jeffrey Jones receiving five years of probation, mandatory counseling, and having to register as a sex offender.

Even with this being back in 2002, it is understandable if this was the reason that Jeffrey Jones did not get asked to be a part of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The story would have almost certainly been drudged up by the press and social media ahead of the movie’s release, causing the premiere to be embroiled in scandal.