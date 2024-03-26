Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Missing Actor Has A Disturbing Backstory
Whenever a dormant franchise gets picked up again, it is always interesting to see which actors are able to come back to reprise their roles. Some may have had behind-the-scenes drama with costars that kept them away, while others simply are busy with other projects and were content to sit out the offer to come back. However, there is a strong possibility that that is not the case in regards to Jeffrey Jones not being attached to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. To state it bluntly, in 2002 Jones was arrested for soliciting sexual images from a minor.
Jeffrey Jones Not In Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
The disturbing allegation did go to court and led to Jeffrey Jones receiving five years of probation, mandatory counseling, and having to register as a sex offender.
Even with this being back in 2002, it is understandable if this was the reason that Jeffrey Jones did not get asked to be a part of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.
The story would have almost certainly been drudged up by the press and social media ahead of the movie’s release, causing the premiere to be embroiled in scandal.
Jeffrey Jones Continued To Act
Interestingly, despite not being a part of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jeffrey Jones did continue to receive major acting roles even after his conviction. In 2004, he became part of one of HBO’s most beloved shows, Deadwood, where played A. W. Merrick throughout the entire series.
He was even brought back for Deadwood: The Movie in 2019. However, that role was his most recent piece of work and he has not been in any major acting roles since 2019.
Movie Isn’t Likely To Suffer
Sometimes there is awkwardness in cast members not being able to reprise their past roles, like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen refusing to be involved with Fuller House even for a cameo appearance.
Back to the Future Part II likewise had a difficult time trying to recreate scenes from the first movie despite not having Crispin Glover, who did not return due to disagreements about his salary.
Fortunately, Jeffrey Jones was not such a major character in Tim Burton’s film that Beetlejuice Beetlejuice should not suffer for it.
Michael Keaton And Others Returning For Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Though Jeffrey Jones will not be in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the key cast members from the first movie will be.
Michael Keaton will, of course, be returning as Beetlejuice himself. Winona Ryder will be returning as a now adult Lydia Deetz.
And very talented new cast members will be joining in on the new plot, such as Jenna Ortega who should fit right in on a Tim Burton movie after starring in Netflix’s Wednesday as the daughter of the macabre Addams family.
No Word Either Way
To be clear, nobody attached to the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice film has said anything one way or another why Jeffrey Jones will not be returning. It simply seems like a safe assumption that the severity of his criminal history would probably have something to do with it. Especially with Tim Burton being known for making movies that are more family-oriented, even with their dark twists.
Don’t Drudge Up The Past
When Jones worked on Who’s Your Caddy? in 2006, there were complaints from the public who did not want him nearby due to his crimes.
Likewise, when he appeared in Deadwood: The Movie in 2019, the media brought up his past. The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice crew likely wanted to avoid similar results.