The Bruce Willis Original Video Game Everyone Completely Forgot

Apocalypse was notable not just for its ambitious scope and dark storyline but also for its leading man. Bruce Willis’s involvement was a groundbreaking moment in video game history. Willis, revered for his roles in Hollywood blockbusters, including the Die Hard franchise, Pulp Fiction, and The Fifth Element, brought a level of star power previously unseen in gaming.

At the time, Bruce Willis wasn’t just an actor slumming in video games; he was a bona fide A-lister who chose to take part in the creation of a video game for the original PlayStation platform. While finding action stars in video games is common today, at the time, a video game landing such a big star was unheard of. His voice and likeness elevated what could have been a standard shoot-’em-up title into a unique, hybrid entertainment experience that combined the thrills of Hollywood action films with the interactive excitement of video gaming.