Halloween TV Series Could Be Perfect, Here’s How

If I were to fully extol the virtues of Bryan Fuller’s Hannibal, we’d be here all day. It’s perfectly cast, beautifully shot, and impossibly well-written. When it comes to what a Halloween TV show could learn from Fuller’s show, it’s this: a willingness to bring in even the goofiest parts of the canon to create something new.

For example, Hannibal was primarily a prequel show to the first Hannibal Lecter book, Red Dragon; because of this, fans thought they knew what to expect. Before it was done, though, Fuller brought in elements of the later Lecter novels and films, including the memorable menace of the maimed Mason Verger and Hannibal’s European adventures impersonating Dr. Fell. For superfans of the cannibal serial killer, this show was the ultimate celebration of all his previous novels and films.