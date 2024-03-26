Marvel Star Openly Unhappy Series Didn’t Get Season 2
While Anthony Mackie certainly is not hurting for work, like any creative person, he is going to have projects that he is really passionate about. He seems to be enjoying his recent TV stint on Twisted Metal, a live-action adaptation of the classic Playstation video game franchise. However, in a recent interview on the One More Life podcast, Mackie revealed one of the projects he really wanted to do more with was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He openly shared how disappointed he was that the series did not wind up getting a second season.
The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Is One And Done
The 2021 series was one of the first big shows to come to the then-recent Disney+, demonstrating the MCU’s take on a TV series in comparison to what Netflix did with the Marvel characters. The show starred Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, and picked up shortly after the events of Avengers: Endgame, in which Steve Rogers gave up the mantle of Captain America to live out his life in the past. As such, that left a void for the iconic superhero identity, with Mackie’s character doing his best to fill those big shoes.
Sam And Bucky, Anthony And Stan
Speaking about what the show meant to him, Anthony Mackie said, “The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show. I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out. Because it’s like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It’s kind of like the perfect storm of happiness.” Everyone likes having friends at work, so it is no surprise Mackie would want to continue with that environment.
The Jump To The Movies
Despite Anthony Mackie not being a fan of the decision, it does not seem like it was just The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that will not be getting further TV seasons from Marvel. The MCU has had growing complaints of having too much content, particularly new movies that rely on having seen the TV shows. In recent interviews, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige seems to have acknowledged this fatigue. He has mentioned streamlining their future content and not saturating the market as much, which does sound like fewer shows for the future.
Keeping Busy Away From The MCU
Still, it is not as if Anthony Mackie has it too bad. Besides starring in Twisted Metal, he still absolutely has a home in the MCU, just in movies instead of TV shows. He is set to star in next year’s Captain America: Brave New World, where Sam Wilson will have fully adopted his role as the new Captain America. Plus, he is continuing to get movie roles even outside of Marvel, such as a part in the upcoming The Electric State.
The Loss Of The Sam And Bucky Dynamic
Anthony Mackie acknowledged that he was grateful to still have his movie roles to look forward to but couldn’t help but express a bit of further disappointment about losing the dynamic between The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is,” he said, “but I don’t have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit.”
Mackie’s Love For Television Roles
As the new Captain America, Anthony Mackie’s schedule will likely become a lot busier in the next few years. But since he does seem to have a preference for TV role where he can really enjoy getting to know his costars, it will be interesting to see if he starts trying to pick up more TV roles in the future.
Source: One More Life