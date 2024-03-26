Marvel Star Openly Unhappy Series Didn’t Get Season 2

Despite Anthony Mackie not being a fan of the decision, it does not seem like it was just The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that will not be getting further TV seasons from Marvel. The MCU has had growing complaints of having too much content, particularly new movies that rely on having seen the TV shows. In recent interviews, President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige seems to have acknowledged this fatigue. He has mentioned streamlining their future content and not saturating the market as much, which does sound like fewer shows for the future.