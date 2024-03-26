Frank Herbert’s Dune Script Unearthed And It Is An Absolute Rollercoaster Of Weirdness

Herbert’s Dune script suffers from a multitude of peculiarities that range from the awkward to the downright bizarre. From clunky dialogue to convoluted exposition, it’s clear that the author had reservations about its effectiveness. One of the script’s early missteps occurs during the iconic “Agony of the Box” scene, where Paul Atreides undergoes the Reverend Mother’s test.

Instead of the succinct and impactful dialogue found in the Dune novel, Herbert’s script meanders through three pages of awkward exchanges that lack the punch seen in the book. The script also struggles to streamline the dense terminology of the Dune universe, resulting in stilted exchanges that feel more like a linguistic obstacle course than coherent dialogue.

In the Dune script, Mohiam says, “We must know if you are animal. Humans can make the conscious choice despite the agony. Animals never think of consequences!” But in the novel, Mohiam says, “You’ve heard of animals chewing off a leg to escape a trap? There’s an animal kind of trick. A human would remain in the trap, endure the pain, feigning death that he might kill the trapper and remove a threat to his kind.”